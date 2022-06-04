Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 46,110 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,110 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $4,014,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 18,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in FormFactor by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. CL King raised their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $40.27 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

