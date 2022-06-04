Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 6,160 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,040 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Zumiez worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $31.16 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

