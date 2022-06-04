Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,510 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palomar were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Palomar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Palomar by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 91,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 44,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $63.67 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

