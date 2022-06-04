Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,120 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

MANT opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. ManTech International’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

