Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,310 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of QuinStreet worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In related news, Director James R. Simons acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,064.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.75 million, a P/E ratio of 155.31 and a beta of 1.03. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

