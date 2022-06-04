Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 9,430 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of REGENXBIO worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGNX opened at $22.84 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $985.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.14.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

