Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes $632,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after buying an additional 1,033,384 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after buying an additional 846,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,261,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,190,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,294,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $71,599,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,085 over the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSC stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.73.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.