Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Talaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TALS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talaris Therapeutics (TALS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.