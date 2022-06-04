Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,837 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 16.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,667,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 455,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 345,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,600 and sold 391,062 shares valued at $5,393,549. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.