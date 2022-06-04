Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,340 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,615,139,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.