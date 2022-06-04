Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 2.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $39.03.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

