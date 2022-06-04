Eric Debonis Sells 3,500 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Debonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Eric Debonis sold 3,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $278,430.00.

SWX stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

