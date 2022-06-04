FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Position Lessened by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,914 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,989,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 338.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 273,820 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,276,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 382,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,535,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FINV. CICC Research began coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.27 to $5.33 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

FINV stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $384.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 4.5%. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

FinVolution Group Profile (Get Rating)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.