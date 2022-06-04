Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FTV. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE FTV opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Fortive by 74.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.