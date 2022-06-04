Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $79,969.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

