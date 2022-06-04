Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Glaukos by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Glaukos by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

GKOS stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

