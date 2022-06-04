GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of GMS worth $27,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 264.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 166.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 36,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GMS opened at $51.52 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

