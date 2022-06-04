Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Gap Down to $14.19

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.19, but opened at $13.89. Golub Capital BDC shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 2,272 shares.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,395,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,646,000 after buying an additional 65,560 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,374,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,660,000 after buying an additional 90,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after buying an additional 1,111,973 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

