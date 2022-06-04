Guggenheim Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $265.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $350.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.08.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $198.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.97 and a 200 day moving average of $411.45. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. ESG Planning bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 320.0% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 24.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

