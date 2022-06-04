Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 325,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 74,017 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 725,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of HCSG opened at $17.62 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.19%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

