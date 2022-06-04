Helga Houston Sells 28,166 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $203,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.