Helga Houston Sells 28,166 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HBANP opened at $20.62 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $26.56.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

