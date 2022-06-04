Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stake Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Heska were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter worth $63,789,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Heska by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 163,689 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 306,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heska by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

Heska stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.92 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.66.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

