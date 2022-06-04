Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $54,441,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

