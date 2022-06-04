Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 343,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.73% of Holly Energy Partners worth $12,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $706,000.

HEP opened at $19.79 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 41.05% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

