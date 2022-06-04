HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of HomeStreet worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 19.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $270,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,910. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $723.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

