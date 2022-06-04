Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $342,566.52 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EXEL stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 96,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 86,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

