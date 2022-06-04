Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$348,920.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.86, for a total transaction of C$348,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,026,409.92.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$15.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.72 and a 12 month high of C$15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

