Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$348,920.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.86, for a total transaction of C$348,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,026,409.92.
Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$15.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.72 and a 12 month high of C$15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
