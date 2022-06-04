Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $344,472.48 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NOW opened at $492.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $487.87 and its 200-day moving average is $554.80.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,415,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.59.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

