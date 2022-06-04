Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 465,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after buying an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 342,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after buying an additional 81,203 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 266,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

