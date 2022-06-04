Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Stock Position Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWZ. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 477,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 40,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $28.36.

