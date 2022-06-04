Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,560,000 after buying an additional 241,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,738,000 after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,853 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $148.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $138.12 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.83.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

