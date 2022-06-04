iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 560.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

