iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 197,359 shares.The stock last traded at $66.37 and had previously closed at $66.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,602,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,857,000 after buying an additional 454,275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,291,000. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 228,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

