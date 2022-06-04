iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 324.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after buying an additional 1,161,539 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6,213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 310,660 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,517,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,766,000 after purchasing an additional 287,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,802,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

