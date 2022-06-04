JMP Securities Lowers DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $150.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 120.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.75.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $381,614.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,400 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,300,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

