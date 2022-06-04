JMP Securities Lowers Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $190.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $300.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.24% from the stock’s previous close.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.22.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

