JMP Securities Lowers Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $190.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $300.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.24% from the stock’s previous close.
IIPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.
Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.22.
In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
