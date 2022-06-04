JMP Securities Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $42.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on S. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of S opened at $23.91 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.70.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

