John R. Rettig Sells 3,776 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BILL opened at $127.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.07.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after buying an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,887.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 52.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.