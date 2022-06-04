Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 139.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $189.62 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JOUT. StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Johnson Outdoors (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.