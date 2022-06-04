Jonathan Violin Sells 30,000 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Violin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $391,200.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jonathan Violin sold 3,600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $68,148.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jonathan Violin sold 26,400 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $499,488.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $11.93 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $333.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,014.24% and a negative return on equity of 360.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,164,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after buying an additional 628,494 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,978,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.