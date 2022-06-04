JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 15,209 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Insperity worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 795.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSP opened at $99.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

