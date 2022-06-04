JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 43,793 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.74% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after acquiring an additional 176,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 105.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 165,995 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,431,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 148,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 99,231 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWD stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $49.46.

