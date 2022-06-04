JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of Primerica worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,901,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.90. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $113.99 and a one year high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

