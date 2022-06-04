JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.00% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

In other news, President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,251.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 378.97% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.