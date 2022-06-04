JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 46,344 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 123.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Upstart worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Upstart by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,752,733. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $48.54 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

