JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 54,124 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,124 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

