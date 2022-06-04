JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 92,970 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Amplitude worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplitude alerts:

AMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of AMPL opened at $18.54 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.