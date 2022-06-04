JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.35% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $546,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $56.68 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48.

