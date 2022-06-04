JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Hamilton Lane worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 102.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 121.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.98. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 47.38%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.